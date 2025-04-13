 
Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend invites Mary Berry to her podcast

Cressida Bonas also disclosed that Mary ‘generously invited them to her home to record conversation'

April 13, 2025

Prince Harry’s former girlfriend invited Mary Berry to her podcast this week, saying “we couldn’t feel more grateful to her for giving up her time to speak to us”

Cressida Bonas took to Instagram and shared a video clip of Mary with a heartfelt tribute.

She writes “This week, we welcome @damemaryberry to the podcast. A prolific food writer, chef, baker, presenter and mother of three, Mary is one of the most recognisable faces on our television screens and book shelves, having written more than 80 cookery books in her decades-long career”

Cressida also disclosed that Mary ‘generously' invited them to her home to record conversation “(and fed us the most delicious cake afterwards, of course), and we couldn’t feel more grateful to her for giving up her time to speak to us - just a week before her 90th birthday!”

She continued, “In this episode, Mary shares her experiences and insights as a mother, reflecting on her own mother’s influence and the lessons she learnt from her throughout her life - particularly when it comes to positivity, which Mary credits as the reason why her mum lived to 105.

