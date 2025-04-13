Adam Scott gets honest about 'Severance' season 3

Severance has delivered two hit seasons, and for the third, Adam Scott, a leading actor in the AppleTV+ show, has shared a seemingly evasive response.



During an interview with People, he said, "There are things that I would like to see, but I think those things we should wait and see how everything shakes out, you know."

He continued, "It's exciting, all the different options and all the different, you know, ways the directions the show can take are all very exciting."

Apart from this, Adam also weighed in on season two, saying, "I feel great. It is nice to be able to talk about it because we've been sitting on all these big crazy secrets for years.

"But it's also great to see the reaction because you really just never know how people are going to react until it's out there in the word. The response is truly overwhelming," the actor added.

It's unclear when season three will be released, but critics and fans hail Severance season two, which is airing on AppleTV+.

