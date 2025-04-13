Prince Harry and King Charles' silence: Here's why they never met before Italy trip

Insight has finally dropped about the real reason Prince Harry was not able to have a meeting with his father, and it’s all related to his ongoing appeal.

For those unversed, the legal ramifications of meeting with his son, embroiled in a case against the Home Office for taxpayer-funded security, would have put the Firm in ‘jeopardy’.

On the Palace Confidential podcast it was royal author Robert Hardman to shared this and said, “There is legal jeopardy which is the simple fact that here you have the son of the King suing the King's ministers in the King's court and that just creates all sorts of legal problems.”

And for any issues to arise “it would only need Harry to have a conversation with his father and then afterwards let slip, 'Oh my dad said this or my dad said that' and as we know, he does repeat conversations quite readily.”

What makes this even worse is that "it could actually bring down a court case because the king is the fount of justice," so "he has got to be very careful," he noted before concluding.