Prince Harry's happiness to go to ‘war zones' called out by expert

Prince Harry is questioned for double standards after his recent visit to Ukraine.



The Duke of Sussex, who recently returned from a visit to the East European country, is called out for choosing a war torn nation to step into despite his security battle in the UK.

Royal expert Ingrid Seward writes for The Sun: “Yet this week Harry was happy to go to Ukraine to promote his Invictus Gamesand visit veterans who had been wounded in battle.”

She adds: “His visit — and the spotlight on the injured — was a gallant thing to have done.But it’s hard to understand how Harry is happy to go into a war zone but unwilling to walk around the more salubrious areas of London.”

“He seems a very confused man who is taking advice from too many quarters. He has failed to live up to what was expected of him as a prince, which was a commitment to royal duty, so he bailed out, but blamed everyone else,” the expert noted.