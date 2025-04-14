 
Geo News

Prince Harry's happiness to go to ‘war zones' called out by expert

Prince Harry’s branded a hypocrite over latest move

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 14, 2025

Prince Harry is questioned for double standards after his recent visit to Ukraine.

The Duke of Sussex, who recently returned from a visit to the East European country, is called out for choosing a war torn nation to step into despite his security battle in the UK.

Royal expert Ingrid Seward writes for The Sun: “Yet this week Harry was happy to go to Ukraine to promote his Invictus Gamesand visit veterans who had been wounded in battle.”

She adds: “His visit — and the spotlight on the injured — was a gallant thing to have done.But it’s hard to understand how Harry is happy to go into a war zone but unwilling to walk around the more salubrious areas of London.”

“He seems a very confused man who is taking advice from too many quarters. He has failed to live up to what was expected of him as a prince, which was a commitment to royal duty, so he bailed out, but blamed everyone else,” the expert noted.

Louise Thompson welcomes fiance Ryan Libbey after returning from 'torturous' marathon
Louise Thompson welcomes fiance Ryan Libbey after returning from 'torturous' marathon
Teddi Mellencamp gets real about her chances of surviving cancer
Teddi Mellencamp gets real about her chances of surviving cancer
Olivia Munn opens up about reluctance with acting after becoming new mom
Olivia Munn opens up about reluctance with acting after becoming new mom
Jenna Bush Hager marks daughter Mila's special day
Jenna Bush Hager marks daughter Mila's special day
Jeff Bridges explains 'magic of life'
Jeff Bridges explains 'magic of life'
Meghan Markle told her ‘millionaire lifestyle' is interesting to no one
Meghan Markle told her ‘millionaire lifestyle' is interesting to no one
Gypsy Rose Blanchard leaves fans shock with new slimmer look
Gypsy Rose Blanchard leaves fans shock with new slimmer look
John Travolta pays tribute to late son in emotional post
John Travolta pays tribute to late son in emotional post