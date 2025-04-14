 
'Minecraft' makes stride in the domestic market

The USA has hit new heights with ‘Minecraft’ the movie

April 14, 2025

Minecraft has made new strides since its debut in theatres, so much so that it’s become one of the most profitable movie releases since 2025, in the entire domestic box office.

According to a report by Entertainment Weekly, A Minecraft Movie has just hit its second week atop the box office, following a major premiere.

So much so that, to date it has earned over $80.6 million at its premiere, and even made it to $280.9 million overall till now leading it to bag titles like Warner’s ‘largest opening weekend’ since 2023, as well as becoming the second-most profitable video game adaption movie after The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

Right now its crossed the highest rated movie to date, Captain America: Brave New World.

It is pertinent to mention that the rest of the board packs names like The King of Kings, as well as Rami Malek, The Amateur, Warfare, and Drop.

