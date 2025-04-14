King Charles releases big statement after Meghan Markle's olive branch reports

King Charles releases big statement after Meghan Markle's olive branch

King Charles has released a big statement after reports Meghan Markle has reached out to the monarch.

Speaking to Fox News Digital, royal expert Neil Sean has claimed that "a very well-placed source" informed him that a "sample box of delights from As Ever has been delivered to Clarence House with a note."

The expert added, "This was a gifted idea from… the Duchess of Sussex."

Following these reports, the palace released a statement on social media to congratulate Rory McIlroy on historic US Masters win.

According to AFP, Rory McIlroy completed golf´s career Grand Slam with a tearful Masters victory on Sunday, sinking a tense four-foot birdie putt on the first hole of a sudden death playoff to defeat Justin Rose.

World number two McIlroy snapped an 11-year major win drought despite squandering the solo lead three times in the final round, weeping as he finally captured the green jacket that so long eluded him.

McIlroy joined Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods, Gary Player, Gene Sarazen and Ben Hogan as the only players to win all four majors.

The official X, formerly Twitter handle of the 89th Masters Tournament shared a photo of McIlroy, saying “History is made. The career Grand Slam is complete.”

Commenting on it, the palace on behalf of the king says “Congratulations @McIlroyRory on your historic win at @TheMasters!”



