World karate master Ashraf Tai shifted to hospital

Tai's wife appeals to government to support her husband, pleads for help

APP
Sports Desk
April 14, 2025

World karate master Ashraf Tai. — Facebook/Grand Master Mohammad Ashraf Tai
World karate master Ashraf Tai was shifted to a private hospital on Monday after complaining of breathing issues.

A spokesperson at the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NIVCD), where Tai was shifted to, said the karate master received treatment in the emergency ward.

He was later moved to the CCU. The spokesperson added his condition was now improving. 

Ashraf's wife has appealed to the government to support her husband and to help them. 

In March, the Sindh government had provided financial assistance of Rs 2 million to Tai, the founder of martial arts in Pakistan.

In this regard, under the directives of Sindh Sports Minister Sardar Muhammad Baksh Mahar and Secretary Sports Abdul Aleem Lashari, Director Sports Asad Ishaq visited Tai’s residence, inquired about his health, and handed over a cheque of 2 million rupees as financial aid from the Sindh government’s sports department.

Tai has been suffering from a heart disease for some time and had appealed to the Sindh government for financial assistance.

Mahar stated that Ashraf Tai is a national hero of the country, and the Sindh government will not leave him alone, ensuring all possible financial support. 

