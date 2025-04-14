Armaan Malik weighs in on his 'incredible' UK experience after eight year hiatus

LONDON: Acclaimed Bollywood singer Armaan Malik has said it has been an incredible experience for him to perform at two sold out shows in the UK – after a gap of eight years.

The singer, who has roots in Pakistani Punjab through his parents, has previously sung for several Pakistani cinema projects including the Jannan film.

On the weekend he performed at two shows in Leicester and London. Armaan Malik said, “I returned to the UK stage after a long gap of eight years on the invitation of Rock on Music’s Vijay Bhola. He has done an amazing job for me and I cannot thank him enough. This was an incredible experience for me to perform at two sold out shows. Both concerts were packed with Asian fans who sang along to every word, creating an unforgettable atmosphere.”

Armaan Malik told Geo News his favourite Pakistani singers were Atif Aslam and Asim Azhar. “I would like to collaborate with them and others,” said the singer who has collaborated with Ed Sheeran as well.

Vijay Bhola, the South Asian arts promoter who organised Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s three sold out UK shows last week, said he decided to bring Armaan Malik to the UK audience to give them the opportunity to listen directly to someone who is behind some of the most popular recent Bollywood songs.

Vijay Bhola commented, “Fans from all age groups attended the concert, although most of the fans who attended the concerts were young Asians, enthralled by the romantic songs of Malik. The Malik family is known for its impact on the Asian music industry.”

Accompanying Armaan Malik was his father Daboo Malik, the famous music composer and writer. He said, “It was one of the most incredible nights. It was a dream come true for all of us as Armaan performed after eight years. Vijay Bhola and his production team made it a fantastic tour. The audience was fantastic.”



