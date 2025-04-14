Meghan Markle faces fresh criticism on live show after launching multiple ventures

Meghan Markle received fresh criticism on live television.

During BBC Radio Four’s Today show on Monday, the Duchess of Sussex was mentioned.

While discussing a recent space trip Gayle King and Katy Perry are leading with Jeff Bezos’ rocket company Blue Origins, the presenter Nick Robinson made a joke about Meghan.

Taking a swipe at the wife of Prince Harry, Nick said, “surely Meghan Markle’s got to be on the next one [rocket].”

After finding out that Meghan is friends with Gayle, Nick added, “Ah, it’s only a matter of time.”

It is worth mentioning that this comes as the Duchess of Sussex has recently unveiled a number of projects including her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, lifestyle brand, As Ever and the new podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder.

For those unaware, all-women Blue Origins space flight, which included Katy Perry, Gayle King and Lauren Sánchez, took off on Monday, April 14, 2025.