Sam Thompson updates fans with big career shift

April 15, 2025

Sam Thompson updated his fans with a big career update following his split from Zara McDormett.

The reality TV star will now host a new live radio breakfast show on Hits Radio every week on Saturday to wake up the UK on weekends.

Sam is all excited to host the morning show, sharing that he is a "morning person" and the opportunity was "too good to miss."

As per Daily Mail, the I'm A Celebrity star will interview A-list stars, share insights into his life over the week, and play the latest and nostalgic songs.

"Come on! It’s Saturday mornings baby," Sam began.

"I have loved my evenings with my Hits Radio fam but I am such a morning person that the chance to spend the start of the weekend with listeners was too good to miss," he continued.

"See you all Saturday," the Staying Relevant podcaster added.

Moreover, in the upcoming first episode of the radio show, the singer and rapper Craig David will join Sam on Saturday.

It is pertinent to mention that Sam already hosts an evening radio show on Hits Radio.

