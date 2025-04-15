 
Anthony Mackie shares exciting update about 'Avengers: Doomsday'

Anthony Mackie starrer movie 'Avengers: Doomsday' is set to be released in cinemas on May 1, 2025

Lifestyle News Desk
April 15, 2025

Anthony Mackie has shared insights into the movie Avengers: Doomsday.

While promoting Twisted Metal season 2, the Hollywood actor candidly discussed with IGN what fans can expect from the Avengers franchise.

“We’re supposed to go out this week, and we’ll be out there doing it,” he began. “Everybody’s excited. I feel with the script and having the Russo brothers back, it’s going to be great.”

In February, Mackie portrayed the role of a superhero, Sam Wilson, in Captain America: Brave New World.

Revealing an update about the movie, the Elevation actor told the outlet, “I’m really excited for what this project is going to be. It’s going to give the audience that old Marvel feeling that they always had.”

In a previous week, another casted member, Tom Hiddleston, shared his excitement with Indulge Express for playing Loki in Avengers: Doomsday.

Keeping his lips tightly closed about the details of the movie, he said, “It’s remarkable that I can even talk about it, because most of the time I know things I can’t say… It’s been an extraordinary chapter of my life playing Loki, and it’s not over yet.”

Avengers: Doomsday is slated to be released on May 1, 2026.

