Pakistan's 'best player': Hassan Ali backs Babar Azam amid poor form

KARACHI: Pakistan fast bowler Hassan Ali has thrown his full support behind under-fire former captain Babar Azam, who is currently battling a dip in form and performance.

Speaking at a press conference after his Pakistan Super League (PSL) match on Monday, the fast bowler described Babar as Pakistan's "best player" and dismissed criticism of his form, though he acknowledged that the star batter was going through a tough time.

Hassan's remarks came when a journalist referred to one of his past comments about Babar in which he termed the former captain a "King" by saying "King kar lega" which means, the "King will deliver".

"We made Babar the king, and we are also bringing him down," he said, adding: "If my words 'the king will deliver' hurt anyone, I apologise. But my stance remains [that] Babar is our best player, and he will bounce back."

Reflecting on the Karachi Kings' performance, the right-arm pacer admitted their batting collapse cost them the match. Karachi Kings were beaten by Lahore Qalandars in yesterday's match.

"We lost early wickets, couldn’t build partnerships, and the pressure mounted," he said, adding that the team would review their inconsistencies.

The 2017 Champions Trophy winner also addressed the broader issue of player criticism, condemning personal attacks while accepting constructive feedback.

"Criticism for improvement is fine, but when families are targeted, it affects everyone," he said, referencing abusive crowd behaviour during Pakistan's recent tour of New Zealand. "I understand that as public figures, we're always under scrutiny. Our job is to respond with performances."

Hassan, who last played for Pakistan in May 2024, reiterated his desire to return to the national team. "I'm still young and believe in my ability. Performances here will decide my international future," he said.