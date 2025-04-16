Prince William, Kate Middleton's plans for King Charles cancer and monarchy laid bare

A royal expert named Hilary Fordwich has just shared the truth behind Prince William and Kate Middleton’s desires towards the throne.

She spoke to Fox News Digital for this revelation and explained that currently, “Prince William has been assuming more responsibilities and there have been preparations for more transitions of responsibility.”

King Charles’s recent hospitalization in particular is one reason that “both Prince William and Princess Catherine have been readying to assume leadership roles with an accelerated schedule of preparation for their future positions as king and queen.”

“But most certainly, they are not in any way actively seeking an immediate ascension,” she clarified too.

“The entire family, all senior roles, are more focused on the best interests of the monarchy’s stability and continuity, hence all being content with the gradual transition rather than any immediate decisions,” right now.

Moreover, in terms of an ‘abdication’ from cancer-stricken King Charles “the only definite thing is that an abdication would be a significant departure from all tradition.”

And “Given his mother’s values, King Charles is most likely to do all he can to continue serving, dedicating himself to duty,” she concluded by saying.