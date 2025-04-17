Meghan Markle ‘working mother' label is dissected by experts

Meghan Markle is called out over her claims to be juggling personal and professional life.



The Duchess of Sussex, who interviewed American lawyer and politician Reshma Saujani on the latest episode of ‘Confessions of a female founder’ podcast, is dragged from comparing herself to hardworking Reshma.

Speaking to The Sun, Royal expert Matt Wilkinson said: "It seems that the working mother idea now seems to be the direction that Meghan is going and that's what this whole podcast was about."

Meanwhile, Royal expert Cameron Walker added : "Well yes and I think that's the point. Reshma had to work incredibly hard to get to where she was.

"She didn't have an $11 million mansion in Montecito, she hadn't married a prince of the realm.

"I think something that perhaps some people are going to criticise Meghan for is the fact that yes she is clearly a working mother and yes she is starting to launch a business but she has a lot of support behind her.”

He added: "She has millions of millions of pounds plus the house, plus Prince Harry's support.

"So naturally it is going to be easier for her in a start-up business scenario than it has been for Reshma and some of the other people that she is speaking to on this podcast."