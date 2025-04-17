Christie Brinkley says she 'never felt' THlS in her life ahead of new book release

Christie Brinkley recently got candid and opened up about the cosmetic procedures she has done.

While speaking with PEOPLE magazine about her new memoir, Uptown Girl, the 71-year-old actress, TV personality, author, and illustrator revealed, “I was literally told you will be chewed up and spit out by 30.”

Brinkley said she stood up on the morning of her 30th birthday, “thinking I’ve never felt better in my life. And that’s when I decided to kiss the numbers goodbye because I wasn’t going to let them define me.”

She went to recall that to get her book published “when I first went to my publisher, they said, ‘Christie, is there anything to write about that we don’t already know?’ And I said, ‘Oh yes, tons!”

The National Lampoon’s Vacation star, who always remains under the spotlight, shared that she does not “try to get rid of every wrinkle, quipping, “I mainly do lasers.”

“I’ve dabbled with fillers and I go to my doctor in the city. I don’t want to look ‘done’ or anything. I just did Fraxel [a skin resurfacing treatment] because I had skin cancer and that helps get rid of pre-cancerous cells. It’s mainly about health for me now.”

“The most beautiful thing that’s happened in our industry of beauty is the expansion of what we consider beautiful. And it includes us ‘seasoned’ gals,” Brinkley noted.

Before concluding, it is pertinent to mention that Uptown Girl, which will come out April 29 from Harper Influence, is currently available for preorder.