Photo: George Clooney, Amal living separate lives amid career pursuits: Source

George Clooney and his wife Amal are reportedly trying hard to make their marriage work amid different engagements.

According to the latest findings of In Touch, the couple, who are the parents of two kids, have found a way to make their "living separately" work.

Amid the actor’s Broadway debut, a source highlighted Amal's willingness to adapt her own life to accommodate her family's needs.

"When George realized he wouldn’t be happy spending so much time apart from them, Amal totally rearranged her life so that he could pursue this dream,” they began.

“He’s incredibly grateful for her support," they added.

Moreover, the source added that they have always navigated through the typical challenges of any relationship along with pursuing their individual interests.

"Obviously they have to work on their relationship like everyone else, but they’ve always had their own separate interests," the source added.

Nonetheless, the source declared that the geographical distance between the partners can lead to further complications in their marriage.

"That could complicate things further, but they’ve had a lot of practice living separate lives while staying committed to their family. It may be puzzling to some, but so far, it’s worked for them," the source concluded.