Prince Harry has forgone charity after key life event

Prince Harry is detached from his line of work, says an expert

Lifestyle News Desk
April 18, 2025

Prince Harry stopped paying attention to his charitable ventures after marrying Meghan marked, it is revealed.

The Duke of Sussex is currently in hot waters after African charity Sentebale’s director, Dr Sophie Chandauka, has called him out for racism.

Amid the scandal, it is now revealed that Harry had lost interest in the charity long tome ago, before actually quitting as a patron this year.

The claims have been made by Prince Seeiso's brother, Chief Khoabane Theko.

He told The Telegraph: "When [Sentebale] was launched, I remember his words quite vividly, because he was very strong in saying ‘my mother, this place, her passion about Africa’ and all that.

"He’s a loved figure because of his openness, but his loss of interest has totally killed the spirit of the Sentebale’s survival,” he noted.

