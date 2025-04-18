Prince William shocks Royal family as he takes huge step leaving Charles 'embarrassed'

Prince William left King Charles ‘embarrassed’ as he made a bold move by breaking a long-standing royal tradition.

According to Daily Mail, the Prince of Wales dropped Harbottle & Lewis, the legal firm long associated with the Royal family, in favour of Mishcon de Reya, the same firm that represented Princess Diana in her 1996 divorce.

A recent report by In Touch Weekly revealed that the Prince of Wales’ move marks a significant shift as the future king continues to assert his independence.

An insider claimed that the change is not only a major departure from tradition but also “rather embarrassing for Charles.”

“The decision has nothing to do with his marriage,” they said. “And everything to do with William forging his own path.”

“He’s already made incremental changes at the palace for when he’s officially in charge,” the source added.

“William has not only made a huge break with royal tradition, but it’s also rather embarrassing for Charles.

“William knows he can trust them. And he’s also flexing his independence by showing he’s willing to reject the status quo.”