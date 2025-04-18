Meghan Markle appears unfazed as she shares new message on ‘love'

Meghan Markle appeared unfazed by growing criticism against her as she expressed gratitude to her supporters on Instagram.

The new message from the Duchess of Sussex comes after the latest episode of her podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder, featuring Reshma Saujani, the founder of the nonprofits Girls Who Code and Moms First.

Taking to Instagram, the Suits star shared several messages from fans praising her for launching an inspiring and empowering podcast series.

"Sending love right back to you all!” Meghan penned on her Instagram story. “Thanks for the support and for listening to #COAFF."

She started receiving criticism ever since she debuted the first episode of her new podcast with guest Whitney Wolfe Herd, founder of Bumble.

In the episode, the two briefly spoke about the challenges of starting a business while in the public eye, but most of the episode focused on Whitney’s return as Bumble’s CEO and her future plans for the company.

However, the episode didn’t sit well with some critics as writer Esther Krakue and royal correspondent Jack Royston told The Sun’s Royal Exclusive show that the podcast lacked real depth.

Jack also pointed out a moment when Whitney talked about Bumble’s falling share price and how that could mean losses for people who invested in it.

He said, “So the fact that Meghan didn’t ask any follow-up questions, like what is that? There is so much to unpack from a business point of view.”

“Your podcast is actually about their emotional friendship and relationship, and they don’t get into any of that – and that would've been fascinating to hear,” he added.