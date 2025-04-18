Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco's big plans for baby no. 1 come to light

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco big plans for baby no. 1 come to light

It seems Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are now feeling ready and earn to become parents.

And this news has been shared by an anonymous but well placed source during an interview with Life & Style.

According to their findings, the very ‘first thing’ on their list is to get married, because “they aren’t going to do anything before that.”

“Once they are married,” though “a baby will be the next priority because they’re both eager to start a family.”

However, it’s important to note that “Selena has been advised against pregnancy because of her health issues, but there’s no reason they can’t welcome a child via surrogacy.” And they have already “talked about adoption” too.

But “whatever they choose, surrogacy or adoption, it’s going to take a lot more planning and time than simply doing it the old-fashioned way.”

For those unversed, Selena deals with Lupus as well as bipolar disorder and she has been very vocal about the associated struggles for years now.

Hence, “why they want to get the ball rolling,” the source added. “There’s a lot to consider with both adoption and surrogacy, so at the moment they’re talking to people that have walked the road before to get advice.”

While they still have a lot to decide on, the insider said, “One thing they are very clear on is that they do want children. That’s a big part of their life plan.”