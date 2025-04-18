Prince Harry, Meghan's charity cuts funding for women refugees in US

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have chosen not to react to criticism their charity, Archewell Foundation, has received for terminating funding for a project supporting Afghan women refugees.

The Muslim Women’s Coalition (MWC), a Wisconsin-based nonprofit, has accused the couple's charity of cutting the funding in response to what it said "pressure" from extremists supporting war against the people of Gaza.

A statement issued by MWC said that the charity's decision came after a media outlet threatened to write a negative article about the Archewell Foundation’s decision to make two grants totaling $55,700 to support MWC’s Afghan Women’s Sewing Group and Support Circle project, which provides training and mental health support to Afghan refugees who are building new lives in America.

The new controversy comes days after a charity Prince Harry set up to help young people with HIV and AIDS in Lesotho and Botswana was accused of "harassment and bullying at scale" after he quit over a dispute he described as "devastating".

Harry, the younger son of King Charles, co-founded Sentebale in 2006 in honour of his late mother Princess Diana. He left it, along with co-founder Prince Seeiso of Lesotho and the board of trustees, following a dispute with chair Sophie Chandauka.

Prince Harry said he hoped Britain's charity regulator would "unveil the truth" after it opened a compliance case into his charity Sentebale following accusations from its chair that he was guilty of "bullying at scale".