Prince Harry’s 'ludicrous' move risks worsening rift with Prince William

Prince Harry has been criticized by royal commentators for his “mad” move, which must have left his brother, Prince William, “annoyed.”

The Duke of Sussex paid an unannounced visit to war-torn country Ukraine right after attending his appeal in the U.K. over a High Court ruling in his battle against the Home Office over downgraded security.

In Ukraine, Harry met war victims and injured veterans at an orthopedic clinic and rehabilitation centre in Lviv.

However, the Daily Mail's Richard Kay, branded the visit "ludicrous" and noted that it would have irritated the Prince of Wales.

He said on Palace Confidential: "Part of his shtick is that it's not safe for him to be in the UK. And then [he was seen] jetting off to a bona fide war zone in Ukraine. I mean, good for him, he was following things [close to him], supporting injured warriors, but it's slightly mad to suggest that he's somehow not safe in Britain but he would be safe in a war zone."

Host Jo Elvin echoed his statement, noting that "it's beyond irony" for Harry to visit a warzone and claim that he’s unsafe in the U.K.

Kay then explained why William would be annoyed by the visit, saying, “The issue here is that William is following Government advice and going to places where it's deemed safe for him to go. We know he would very much like to pay a visit to Ukraine himself but he has not been able to do so and I think [Harry's unannounced trip] will have irritated him."