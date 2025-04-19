 
PSL X: Ali Raza's four-wicket haul gives Peshawar 120-run victory over Multan

Arif Yaqoob also plays vital role in collapsing Multan's batting line-up by taking three wickets

April 19, 2025

Peshawar Zalmi players celebrate a wicket during the PSL 10 match against Multan Sultans at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on April 19, 2025. — PCB
Peshawar Zalmi grabbed a dominating victory over Multan Sultans by 120 runs with help of Ali Raza's four-wicket haul and Arif Yaqoob's three wickets in the ninth match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 10 played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

PLAYING XIs

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Shai Hope, Usman Khan, Kamran Ghulam, Ashton Turner, Michael Bracewell, Iftikhar Ahmed, David Willey, Usama Mir, Akif Javed and Ubaid Shah.

Peshawar Zalmi: Babar Azam (c), Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris (wk), Tom-Kohler Cadmore, Hussain Talat, Mitch Owen, Abdul Samad, Luke Wood, Alzari Joseph, Arif Yaqoob and Ali Raza.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.

