PSL X: Ali Raza's four-wicket haul gives Peshawar 120-run victory over Multan

April 19, 2025
Peshawar Zalmi grabbed a dominating victory over Multan Sultans by 120 runs with help of Ali Raza's four-wicket haul and Arif Yaqoob's three wickets in the ninth match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 10 played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Saturday.
Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Shai Hope, Usman Khan, Kamran Ghulam, Ashton Turner, Michael Bracewell, Iftikhar Ahmed, David Willey, Usama Mir, Akif Javed and Ubaid Shah.
Peshawar Zalmi: Babar Azam (c), Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris (wk), Tom-Kohler Cadmore, Hussain Talat, Mitch Owen, Abdul Samad, Luke Wood, Alzari Joseph, Arif Yaqoob and Ali Raza.
