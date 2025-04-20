Why Meghan Markle is ‘top 10' on content, questions expert

Meghan Markle’s target audience is questioned as she works towards multiple business ventures.



The Duchess of Sussex is labelled confused over distributing her content as two major markets, America and Britain, have conflicting opinions of her.

Royal expert Cameron Walker tells The Sun: “What is the USP here?

“Does it actually have a point to this or is it just because she is Meghan, Duchess of Sussex?

“Although it was number 10 on Spotify, this podcast, her Netflix series was also in the top 10.

“So although the reviews are bad, people are still watching it.

He asked: “So the question is going to be, are people watching it because they love to hate it or do they genuinely enjoy watching it or listening?”

Meanwhile, Royal Correspondent Sarah Hewson said: “I suppose the worst thing could be it being greeted with silence and just completely ignored.

“So from that perspective, you know, it is doing something.”