 
Geo News

Why Meghan Markle is ‘top 10' on content, questions expert

Meghan Markle’s target audience and business ventures are laid bare

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 20, 2025

Meghan Markle’s target audience is questioned as she works towards multiple business ventures.

The Duchess of Sussex is labelled confused over distributing her content as two major markets, America and Britain, have conflicting opinions of her.

Royal expert Cameron Walker tells The Sun: “What is the USP here?

“Does it actually have a point to this or is it just because she is Meghan, Duchess of Sussex? 

“Although it was number 10 on Spotify, this podcast, her Netflix series was also in the top 10.

“So although the reviews are bad, people are still watching it. 

He asked: “So the question is going to be, are people watching it because they love to hate it or do they genuinely enjoy watching it or listening?”

Meanwhile, Royal Correspondent Sarah Hewson said: “I suppose the worst thing could be it being greeted with silence and just completely ignored.

“So from that perspective, you know, it is doing something.”

Selena Gomez drops sweet 'week' moments with Benny Blanco
Selena Gomez drops sweet 'week' moments with Benny Blanco
King Charles sparks backlash over 'weak leadership' after latest message
King Charles sparks backlash over 'weak leadership' after latest message
Bowen Yang gives his raw take on upcoming 'Wicked: For Good'
Bowen Yang gives his raw take on upcoming 'Wicked: For Good'
Prince Harry security ‘paranoia' is ‘over the top', slams expert video
Prince Harry security ‘paranoia' is ‘over the top', slams expert
Katy Perry under fire from Miley Cyrus family
Katy Perry under fire from Miley Cyrus family
Cynthia Erivo shares 'vulnerable' moment before filming 'Wicked'
Cynthia Erivo shares 'vulnerable' moment before filming 'Wicked'
Kate Middleton, Prince William raise 'eyebrows' at palace with major decision
Kate Middleton, Prince William raise 'eyebrows' at palace with major decision
Loretta Devine spills the beans on her 2 'big fights' with Sheryl Lee Ralph
Loretta Devine spills the beans on her 2 'big fights' with Sheryl Lee Ralph