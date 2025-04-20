The Who co-founder Pete Townshend breaks silence on Zak Starkey exit rumours

The Who co-founder Pete Townshend has made a shocking announcement that The Beatles member Ringo Starr’s son Zak Starkey is not leaving the band.

Taking to the official Instagram handle of the band, Pete clarified that Zak is staying with The Who, stating, “News Flash! Who Backs Zak! He’s not being asked to step down from The Who.”

This comes after reports that Zak was removed from the band after 29 years following a “collective decision” by the co-founders Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend. The reason was reported due to Roger’s dissatisfaction with Zak’s drumming at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

Now, Pete has clarified that “there have been some communication issues, personal and private on all sides, that needed to be dealt with, and these have been aired happily.”

“Roger and I would like Zak to tighten up his latest evolved drumming style to accommodate our non-orchestral line up and he has readily agreed.”

Taking responsibility for the “confusion” he added, “Our TCT shows at the Royal Albert Hall were a little tricky for me. I thought that four and a half weeks would be enough time to recover completely from having a complete knee replacement. (Why did I ever think I could land on my knees?) Wrong!”

He admitted, “Maybe we didn’t put enough time into sound checks, giving us problems on stage. The sound in the centre of the stage is always the most difficult to work with. Roger did nothing wrong but fiddle with his in-ear monitors. Zak made a few mistakes and he has apologised. Albeit with a rubber duck drummer.”

“We are a family, this blew up very quickly and got too much oxygen. It’s over. We move forward now with optimism and fire in our bellies. As for Roger, fans can enjoy his forthcoming solo shows with his fabulous drummer, Scott Devours, who it was rumoured might replace Zak in The Who and has always been supportive of the band.”

“I owe Scott an apology for not crushing that rumour before it spread. He has been hurt by this. I promise to buy him a very long drink and give him a hug. Pete Townshend 19 April 2025,” Pete Townshend apologized.