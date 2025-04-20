 
Geo News

Prince Harry struggling to understand Meghan Markle motivations

Prince Harry is unfamiliar with Meghan Markle’s glamorous world

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 20, 2025

Prince Harry does not understand the dynamics of Meghan Markle’s world, says an expert.

The Duke of Sussex, who is adamant on his philanthropic works, is struggling to relate with the motivations of Meghan Markle.

Royal expert Tom Bower notes: "They have a crisis, Meghan wants to be a billionaire celebrity and Harry doesn't understand that world, other than [understanding that] Meghan wants to be famous.

"He's spent his whole life never having a penny in his pocket. He's never regularly travelled on the Tube, never had to worry about having a car or a job. So he doesn't understand where she's coming from, which is that she worked phenomenally hard, struggled hard, and was constantly humiliated, and wants the security of finance and status."

He continued: "She hasn't got the status she craves, she hasn't got the pulling power. He's stuck in California clinging on to his royal status, as is she. Harry's thinking is of reconciliation. That's just totally unrealistic. There is zero chance of reconciliation because there is irreconcilable anger on the part of William and Kate."

