Gisele Bundchen remains ‘super quiet' post childbirth

Gisele Bundchen tries to remain as lowkey as possible after giving birth to her third child and her first with boyfriend Joaquim Valente.

The 44-year-old lives a silent life raising her child at her $11.5 million Surfside mansion, as per Daily Mail.

In the months after she gave birth, the mother who also shares son Benjamin, 15, and daughter Vivian, 12, with ex-husband Tom Brady, has remained very low-key with her presence.

Page Six spoke to neighbours of the Brazilian catwalk beauty, where one person revealed, “People have seen her around. But she sticks to her street, which feels like a private road and ends in a cul-de-sac. I’ve never seen her at the community pool, which is only open to Surfside residents, or at the local Publix.”

They further explained, “Surfside is the least starstruck community in Miami. Gisele is just another mom in the neighborhood.”

Meanwhile a fellow patron of the gym, Bay Harbor Islands' Reforming Pilates, revealed of Gisele, “She’s super quiet, and never draws attention to herself.”

“She takes the last reformer in the back and doesn’t linger after class. I can tell she doesn’t like attention being drawn to her. She’s naturally beautiful in person, it’s like she’s glowing,” they further mentioned.