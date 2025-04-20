Prince Harry's family crisis takes an emergent turn for the worst

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are navigating a brand new crisis it appears, and this time around, it is because of their polar opposite desires from Californian life.

All of this has been a revelation by royal author Tom Bower, and he dished on everything while speaking to the Mail on Sunday.

“They need each other,” he started by saying. However, “the real trouble is that they cannot come to terms with their own profiles.”

Because on one hand Prince Harry is someone “who does not understand money-making” whereas his wife “is a failed actress who got lucky.”

In addition, while he did admit “nobody can deny that she [Meghan] works hard but everything she tries suffers in large part from this self-inflicted wound, this dumping on her in-laws.”

For those unversed, this is in reference to the Oprah interview, the Harry & Meghan docuseries and other public appearances.

That is not all, in a separate admission to The Mirror, he touched on everything once more, but this time it included an accusation that says, “Meghan wants to be a billionaire celebrity and Harry doesn't understand that world, other than [understanding] Meghan wants to be famous.”

“He's spent his whole life never having a penny in his pocket. He's never had to worry about having a car or a job.”