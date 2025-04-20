Pakistan's Naseem Shah, Fatima Sana set to feature in Canada Super 60 T10 league

A collage showing pacer Naseem Shah (left) and Pakistani woman cricketer Fatima Sana. — AFP/File

Pakistani pacer Naseem Shah and woman cricketer Fatima Sana are among over 1,300 players from 34 countries who are set to feature in the upcoming Canada Super 60 T10 League.

Backed by former Indian cricket star Yuvraj Singh, the tournament has attracted 1,135 male and 235 female players, signalling a strong start to what promises to be an exciting debut season.

Set to feature eight teams, the league is already buzzing with anticipation as several international cricket stars have confirmed their participation in the men's competition.

Apart from Naseem, notable names part of the tournament include Finn Allen, Sikandar Raza, Alex Hales, Shamar Joseph, Jason Roy, Keshav Maharaj, Tim Seifert, Tim Southee, Jimmy Neesham, Azam Khan, Lungi Ngidi, Rilee Rossouw, Chris Lynn, Jason Holder, Andre Fletcher, Kyle Mayers, Tabraiz Shamsi, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Martin Guptill, Dawid Malan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Chad Bowes and Gudakesh Motie.

The women's division is equally stacked with talent. The international standouts like Maddy Green, Fran Jonas, Rosemary Mair, Eden Carson, Tazmin Brits, Amy Smith, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Jess Jonassen, Shabnim Ismail, Laura Harris, Deandra Dottin, Chinelle Henry, Sinalo Jafta, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Fatima Sana and Lea Tahuhu express their interest in the competition.

Kyle Coetzer, the Scottish cricket legend and assistant tournament director, expressed his excitement about the growing interest in the Canada Super 60 tournament.

"I'm absolutely thrilled to see some of the biggest names in world cricket signing up for the Canada Super 60!" said Scottish cricket legend and assistant tournament Director Kyle Coetzer.

"Their involvement will elevate the competition and provide invaluable exposure to Canadian players, fostering a sense of community and excitement among fans locally and globally," he added.

Organisers have confirmed that the player draft dates will be announced soon, with the tournament — featuring both men's and women's formats set to kick off in July.