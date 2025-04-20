George Clooney's giving Amal a ‘bad look' by ‘snuggling up to' someone else: Source

George Clooney appears to have upset Amal Clooney who reportedly feels he “ought to have known better” and not allowed the ‘whispers’ about them get worse during his recent outing with Jennifer Lopez.

An inside source got honest about these worries and revealed that are plaguing Amal Clooney, and it’s all got to do with her husband George’s budding friendship with recently-divorced Jennifer Lopez.

According to a report by Heat World the insider revealed, “Amal finds it all a bit too cosy. She knows that people will be talking and hates that there is now this perception of them snuggling up and posing for selfies at the premiere - especially when you add in the fact that she wasn't even there. It’s just a bad look.”

For those unversed with this outing, it was for the Out of Sight reunion, which JLo attended alongside her 17-year-old daughter Emme.

According to the source, “J.Lo’s glamorous outing to the play opening certainly caught everyone’s attention, George’s too. Certainly, if Amal had shown up, there wouldn’t have been an opportunity for George and J.Lo to reconnect.”

George even noted his wife’s absence at the event and told journalists that she was at home with twins Ella and Alexander.

And while they did admit that “Amal didn’t suspect anything went on or is going on.”

Still “she’s not pleased George and J.Lo are getting along so well and appear so close.”

After all, “they haven’t worked together for almost 20 years but Amal knows George has always admired J.Lo for her toughness, directness and her sense of humour.”

“The truth is that they have been spending a lot more time apart than anyone realises. Sure, she moved to New York with him but she’s not just staying put at home, she’s taking plenty of side trips for her own work on top of looking after the kids while George is away working for long hours.”

Plus what makes matters even worse right now is the fact that “there are a lot of whispers about things between them being stressed right now,”

Before concluding the source also added, “The last thing they need is any evidence that could be seen to back that up,” and “Amal feels like George ought to have known better, but he doesn’t see it that way and is digging in his heels."