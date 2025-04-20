Photo: Jennifer Aniston recalls a fun birthday experience

Jennifer Aniston recently reflected on a fun birthday experience.

In her recent interview with Travel and Leisure, the former wife of Brad Pitt talked about the motivation behind her fitness routine.

“You just feel so good afterwards,” she began and added, “I always know that feeling post-the dread will be worth it.”

Speaking of her love for water sports, she added, “I mean, I'm not Sporty Spice, let's be very clear, but I'll do my best to get up there.”

“I've had a lot of really meaningful, wonderful trips, but there was one time where it was for my birthday with like 50 friends,” Jennifer recalled and shared about the experience, “I said, whoever wants to come, let's do this, and a lot of them did.”

“We had about three days of just lounging, relaxing, swimming, spa-daying, working out, eating, drinking, just enjoying ourselves. That was really fun,” she remarked in conclusion of this topic.

Elsewhere in the chat, she weighed in on having raised in New York City, “My closest thing to nature was Central Park,” she said, enjoying strolls around the reservoir, as well as “speed-walking from 90th Street down to the Village.”