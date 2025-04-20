In-form Sahibzada Farhan eyes return to Pakistan team

Islamabad United opener Sahibzada Farhan interacts with Geo News correspondent on April 20, 2025. — reporter

KARACHI: Islamabad United opener Sahibzada Farhan has set his sights on a Pakistan team comeback and a long-term international career, banking on his strong Pakistan Super League and National T20 form to force his way back into national contention.

In an exclusive interview with Geo News, the 29-year-old batsman highlighted that his goal is to secure a stable place in the national side rather than a short-lived opportunity. "My goal is to play for Pakistan again and stay in the team for the long term, not just for one or two matches," Farhan said. "When I return, I want to cement my place, not just make a brief appearance."

Farhan credited his dominant performances in the recent National T20 Cup, where he smashed three centuries and two fifties, for building his confidence ahead of PSL. "Scoring a century early in the National T20 gave me a huge boost," he said. "I had planned to dominate that tournament to grab attention for PSL selection, and thankfully, that form has carried forward."

Farhan was initially overlooked by PSL franchises during the players' draft held in January. He then scored 605 runs in 7 innings for the National T20 tournament. His performances backed by three centuries and two half-centuries convinced the United to later pick Sahibzada Farhan in the supplementary category.

Farhan said that his consistency in PSL should silence critics who labelled him a "domestic-only" performer. "People used to say I only score in domestic cricket, but I’ve proven them wrong in PSL," Farhan said. "Performing in such a high-profile league makes a strong case for international selection."

Farhan highlighted the importance of PSL performances in easing the transition to international cricket. "The level of competition here is intense, facing top bowlers in PSL prepares you for the pressures of playing for Pakistan in international cricket," he said. "If you perform here, it becomes easier to adjust at the international level."

He also pointed out the fierce competition for opening slots in Pakistan’s lineup. "There are many strong openers, so you need consistent performances to earn and retain your spot," he said. "A player shouldn’t be judged after just two or three games; they need a proper run to prove themselves."

Farhan said the support he is getting from the management of the United, particularly the captain Salman Agha, in refining his technique. "After the first match, Salman gave me valuable tips that helped improve my balance and on-side play," he revealed. "Now I’m scoring more freely in that area."

He also credited his academy coaches for helping him evolve as a batsman. "Small adjustments can make a big difference, and I’m constantly working to improve," he said.

Farhan, known for his aggressive stroke play, stressed that he is never content with just a couple of good innings. "I can’t relax after one or two performances, I always push for more," he said. "My aim is to score at least one or two more centuries this PSL to break the record of most T20 centuries in a calendar year and help my team win."

Reflecting on the challenges of T20 batting, he emphasised the importance of adaptability. "In T20s, your batting position matters a lot—I prefer opening because it gives me time to build an innings. In ODIs and T20s, you have more time to adjust, but you still need to be proactive."

Farhan admitted that international cricket comes with intense scrutiny but said he is prepared for the challenge. "There’s a lot of pressure at the highest level, but I’ve learned to embrace it," he said. "My mindset is simple: control what you can, work hard, and let performances speak."

With the United continues to dominate in PSL X, Farhan remains determined to maintain his form. "I’m enjoying my batting right now, and I want to keep contributing. If I keep performing, the rest will take care of itself."