Meghan Markle shares sweet moment on Instagram to wish Easter

Meghan Markle dropped an adorable video on her social media to mark Easter with a sweet wish for her fans and followers.

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, posted a sweet Easter message on Instagram along with a short video of a mother duck walking with her ducklings.

In the background, Meghan, who now goes by Meghan Sussex, can be seen watching the moment with a look of wonder and joy on her face.

“Wishing you a Happy Easter full of love….and surprises!” the accompanying caption read.

Earlier this week, Meghan shared a look at her sunny garden in Montecito with short clips posted to Instagram stories.

The mother-of-two was seen picking strawberries and collecting eggs from her chicken coop. “Spring has sprung! That means it’s almost Easter!” she wrote.

Meghan and Prince Harry likely planned a fun Easter egg hunt for their kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, reported Hello! Magazine.

Back in 2021, they set up a cute Peter Rabbit-themed Easter surprise in their garden, with help from Meghan’s mom, Doria.

Meghan, who was pregnant with Lilibet at the time, helped hide colourful eggs around their yard for little Archie to find.