Sarah Ferguson Easter appearance hints at Royal comeback

Sarah Ferguson made a surprise appearance at the royal Easter Mattins service

Lifestyle News Desk
April 20, 2025

Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, appeared to be fully back in the royal fold during her recent Easter appearance.

Fergie made a surprise appearance at the royal Easter Mattins service this morning with a body language expert claiming that she has been welcomed back in the Royal family.

Speaking to The Express, body language expert Judi James noted that while Prince Andrew kept a low profile, Fergie seemed lively and confident.

The expert suggested that Ferguson has been been warmly welcomed back. "Fergie's appearance hinted that she is back in the fold,” she said.

"As Andrew darted off, supplying the furtive aspect of the outing, Fergie looked almost back to her animated and energised best."

"Fergie greeted the clergyman like a royal and engaged him in conversation but there was a moment when he turned back to Anne and Fergie looked a little lost and isolated again until she was joined by her daughters [Beatrice and Eugenie]."

