 
Geo News

Madonna gives sneak-peek at her Easter weekend

Madonna is mom to daughters Lourdes, Mercy, Estere, and Stella as well as sons Rocco and David

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 21, 2025

Madonna gives sneak-peek at her Easter weekend
Madonna gives sneak-peek at her Easter weekend

Madonna is making the most of her family time this Easter.

The Queen of Pop, 66, gave her fans an insider look at their Easter festivities on Sunday via Instagram.

"Easter weekend looked like……..," she began her caption along with rabbit emojis as she dropped photos of herself posing with her 12-year-old twin daughters Stella and Estere.

"Spending time with friends and family, Watching Chelsea lose to Legia Warszawa," she added with a frustrated emoji.

Her family, including the twins, and boyfriend Akeem Morris could be seen cheering on the British soccer club as they all sported black puffer jackets.

The group also capped off their weekend by meeting an "incredible artist" named Self Esteem perform in London.

The Grammy winner also shared a photo of herself with musician Honey Dijon and choreographer Damien Jalet as they sat backstage at the concert.

In one snap, Madonna revealed her special Easter treat, which were colorful macarons that spelled out "MAMA" and were tucked into Easter eggs.

Madonna is mom to daughters Lourdes, Mercy, Estere, and Stella as well as sons Rocco and David.

King Charles strategic plan to bring back Prince Andrew laid bare video
King Charles strategic plan to bring back Prince Andrew laid bare
Jennifer Lopez posts candid selfie with twins Max, Emme
Jennifer Lopez posts candid selfie with twins Max, Emme
Aimee Lou Wood fans discover her famous lookalike sister
Aimee Lou Wood fans discover her famous lookalike sister
Teddi Mellencamp celebrates holiday with kids despite stage 4 cancer fight
Teddi Mellencamp celebrates holiday with kids despite stage 4 cancer fight
Prince Andrew ‘restricted' body language at Easter service laid bare video
Prince Andrew ‘restricted' body language at Easter service laid bare
Billy Ray Cyrus, Elizabeth Hurley make bold move with new romance reveal
Billy Ray Cyrus, Elizabeth Hurley make bold move with new romance reveal
Gabriel Macht opens up about 'full circle moment' during 'Suits LA' scene
Gabriel Macht opens up about 'full circle moment' during 'Suits LA' scene
Why Kate Middleton treats Prince Louis different from all children video
Why Kate Middleton treats Prince Louis different from all children