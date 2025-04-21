Madonna gives sneak-peek at her Easter weekend

Madonna is making the most of her family time this Easter.

The Queen of Pop, 66, gave her fans an insider look at their Easter festivities on Sunday via Instagram.

"Easter weekend looked like……..," she began her caption along with rabbit emojis as she dropped photos of herself posing with her 12-year-old twin daughters Stella and Estere.

"Spending time with friends and family, Watching Chelsea lose to Legia Warszawa," she added with a frustrated emoji.

Her family, including the twins, and boyfriend Akeem Morris could be seen cheering on the British soccer club as they all sported black puffer jackets.

The group also capped off their weekend by meeting an "incredible artist" named Self Esteem perform in London.

The Grammy winner also shared a photo of herself with musician Honey Dijon and choreographer Damien Jalet as they sat backstage at the concert.

In one snap, Madonna revealed her special Easter treat, which were colorful macarons that spelled out "MAMA" and were tucked into Easter eggs.

Madonna is mom to daughters Lourdes, Mercy, Estere, and Stella as well as sons Rocco and David.