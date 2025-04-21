King Charles shares true feelings for Princess Eugenie, Beatrice amid rift with Prince Andrew

King Charles has shared his true feelings for Princess Eugenie and Beatrice amid ongoing rift with brother Prince Andrew over Royal Lodge.

Eugenie and Beatrice joined their parents Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson as they attended the Easter Sunday service with King Charles and other senior royal family members.

Princess Eugenie and Beatrice were spotted curtsying to the monarch as they attended the Easter Sunday church service in Windsor.

Following the event, the palace on behalf of King Charles shared photos from the service.

The photos also feature Princess Eugenie and Beatrice.

The palace posted the pictures with caption, “The King and Queen were joined by other members of the Royal Family at St George’s Chapel in Windsor today for the traditional Easter Matins service.”

Although, King Charles shared his true feelings for nieces Eugenie and Beatrice, the monarch snubbed their parents Andrew and Sarah.

King Charles post apparently snubbed Prince Andrew as the Duke did not appear in any of the photographs shared by the palace.

Commenting on it, one royal fan asked, "Where is Andrew? I don’t see him in these pictures, I wonder why?"

The royal family’s post has since generated hundreds of comments and has reignited discussion around Prince Andrew's public role within the monarchy.