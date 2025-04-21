Brandon Sklenar expresses confidence in ‘1923’ role

Brandon Sklenar just talked about the confidence he has in himself.

In the Yellowstone prequel, 1923, the It Ends With Us star was sure he would land the role of Spencer Dutton.

In a conversation for Interview magazine, with his The Housemaid co-star, Sydney Sweeney, Sklenar recalled he walking away after auditioning, with sheer belief and confidence.

"When I auditioned for Edward Mapplethorpe," he said, referring to the 2018 biographical drama Mapplethorpe. "I did this little movie about Robert Mapplethorpe, and I played his brother. That was the only other time I've had that feeling. I just knew I was going to get it."

He was even more sure of his role in the American Western drama, recalling, "But I've never had anything like Spencer before.”

"The first time I read it, the hairs on my arm stood up, and I just was like, 'Yeah, this is mine. No one else can do this,’” Sklenar added.

Clarifying that it was not "from a sense of arrogance" he said, "It's just a really calm sort of belief."

"On paper, he's the coolest character on any television show out, in my opinion,” he said of his character, Spencer, calling the character "self-aware and he's vulnerable", adding, "As a young man, he's kind of everything you want in a character."