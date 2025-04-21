Diddy nears new milestone after latest setback

Diddy's followers on Instagram has continued to increase amid his legal troubles.

The hip-hop mogul, who has been jailed in Brooklyn since September, is only a few thousands followers shy of hitting 20 million on the social media platform.





Meanwhile, a judge on Friday denied Sean "Diddy" Combs' bid to delay his upcoming sex-trafficking trial by two months.

District Judge Arun Subramanian said the rapper made his request too close to his trial. Jury selection is scheduled to start on May 5, with opening statements on May 12.

According to Reuters, Combs, 55, has pleaded not guilty to five criminal counts including racketeering and sex trafficking.

Prosecutors with the Manhattan U.S. Attorney's office say Combs used his business empire to sexually abuse women between 2004 and 2024.

Combs' lawyers say the sexual activity described by prosecutors was consensual.