Former Australia batter Slater sentenced for domestic violence

Charges include allegations of assault, strangulation, burglary, stalking in relation to multiple incidents against a woman

Reuters
April 22, 2025

MELBOURNE: Former Australia test batter and TV commentator Michael Slater was sentenced to four years' prison on Tuesday after pleading guilty to domestic violence charges but will walk free after serving more than a year in custody.

Slater's prison sentence was partly suspended, a registrar at the Maroochydore District Court said.

Slater was refused bail by the court just over a year ago after being remanded in police custody and charged with multiple domestic violence offences on Queensland state's Sunshine Coast between December 5, 2023 and April 12, 2024.

The charges included allegations of assault, strangulation, burglary and stalking in relation to multiple incidents against a woman in the Noosa region.

In sentencing on Tuesday, Maroochydore judge Glen Cash told Slater it was obvious he was an alcoholic, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported.

"Your rehabilitation will not be easy — alcoholism is part of your make-up."

Slater played 74 Tests from 1993-2001 and became a successful cricket commentator before being axed by the Seven Network in 2021.

He has been charged with multiple domestic violence offences in recent years and struggled with mental health issues.

Slater was sentenced to a two-year community corrections order by a Sydney court in late-2022 after pleading guilty to charges including common assault and attempted stalking of a woman.

A community corrections order is a non-custodial punishment in Australia.

