Princess Isabella releases emotional statement for major reason

Princess Isabella of Denmark celebrated her 18th birthday on Monday

April 22, 2025

Princess Isabella of Denmark, who celebrated her 18th birthday on Monday, has extended gratitude to her fans for making her day ‘so special.’

The royal family released Princess Isabella’s statement on its official Instagram handle with her sweet photo.

Princess Isabella statement is translated as “Thank you so much to everyone who helped me celebrate my 18th birthday. It has been really nice that so many people have spent their time, thought and effort to make my day so special. This means a lot to me.”

Earlier, Princess Isabella of Denmark celebrated her 18th birthday on Monday, April 21.

To mark the occasion of Princess Isabella's 18th birthday, official gala portraits of the Princess were also released for the first time.

The Denmark’s royal palace shared the first official portraits of the young Princess wearing a show-stopping orange gown with the Turquoise Daisy Bandeau tiara and matching earrings.

The palace shared the photos of Princess Isabella on its official Instagram handle and website.

