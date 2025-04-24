Why Meghan Markle will eventually leave Prince Harry, experts predicts

Meghan Markle is expected to leave Prince Harry like she left her ex-husband.



The Duchess of Sussex, who ended her marriage with directors Trevor Engelson, will also leave Harry is the relationship no longer serves her purpose.

Royal biographer Hugo Vickers tells The Sun: "I think they're always at a crisis point, because they've left the Royal Family.

"The Royal Family are working for the United Kingdom commonwealth, whereas they've taken the celebrity route which means they have to completely reinvent themselves the whole time to keep in front of the public.

"They're always changing direction, therefore they must always be at a crisis point.

"I have a feeling this story is going to end badly certainly for Prince Harry.

"I don't see it lasting. I mean I don't wish, but people actually always act in character, I mean I'm a biographer rather than a journalist.

"So I look at how people deal with their lives and she's dumped her father, her first husband, Jessica Mulroney, the entire British royal family."

Meanwhile expert Brontë Coy said: "I sort of get the impression that Harry would be really happy to just sort of be surfing and doing some charity duties every once in a while but that's clearly not Megan's focus and this that in itself is a is a relatively relatable issue.

"When couples reach those points where they're branching off with different goals for their long term future.

"Megan wants to be a billionaire celebrity. I think Harry appears to be happy to just do a few charity engagements and focus on those things that he likes,” she noted.