Insider dishes the truth on Jennifer Aniston, Pedro Pascal's ‘downplayed' relationship

Jennifer Aniston, Pedro Pascal’s real relationship status, intentions, and more: Source

Rumors of a relationship between Jennifer Aniston and Pedro Pascal have been running rampant for a while now, but a well placed insider has finally stepped forward to set the record straight.

According to this insider, “They're trying to downplay it because neither one wants attention on their private life, but the word is they've been more than just friends for a while now.”

The source even told RadarOnline, “They've worked hard to keep it discreet, and for the longest time, they succeeded. Only a small circle of people even knew they were friends, let alone hooking up.”

But “Now that the cat's out of the bag, they're both in full denial mode and hoping it will blow over.”

The insider also commented on their plans and admitted, “if they planned to seriously date it would be a different story, but that's just not where this is headed.”

“They love spending time together. Pedro is a ray of sunshine, and Jennifer is one of the sweetest people you could meet. In many ways, they're a great match – but they're also in very different places in life. They've both agreed they're better off having fun with zero expectations than trying to force a big commitment. Why rock the boat?”

For those unversed with what set off the rumor mill, March 22nd, the two were spotted having a three hour-long dinner at Sunset Tower in West Hollywood, according to the same outlet.

In addition, two days after that papping, Pedro attended The Last Of Us season premiere and refuted the claims by saying, “Oh, Jennifer and I are very good friends. I got to have dinner on Saturday. It was a fun martini dinner.”

He, however clarified “that's her starlight. I'm just basking in it,” when asked if he and he were dating.