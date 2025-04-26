Robert Irwin appears to be all smiles at netball game

Robert Irwin was all smiles on Saturday as he enjoyed a game of netball at UniSC Arena on the Sunshine Coast.

The 21-year-old, fresh from a whirlwind trip to the United States, where it was confirmed he will compete on the upcoming season of Dancing With The Stars, showed no signs of jet lag as he watched the Sunshine Coast Lightning take on the Queensland Firebirds in round three of the Super Netball League.

While sporting his signature Australia Zoo khakis paired with black work boots and a Sunshine Coast Lightning scarf, Irwin cheered courtside as the Lightning secured a 64-50 victory.

According to Daily Mail, Irwin's enthusiastic support didn't go unnoticed. He celebrated the win by striding across the court, arms triumphantly raised, before flashing a two-handed wave to the packed crowd.

Moreover, he was later seen sharing a light-hearted moment with Firebirds player Macy Gardner.

Additionally, Robert’s public appearance came just days after he was confirmed as the first celebrity contestant announced for Dancing With The Stars USA.

His participation followed the footsteps of his sister Bindi Irwin, who famously won the competition in 2015.