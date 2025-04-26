 
Geo News

Robert Irwin appears to be all smiles at netball game

Robert Irwin beams courtside at a Sunshine Coast netball match, fresh off being announced for Dancing With The Stars USA

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 26, 2025

Robert Irwin appears to be all smiles at netball game
Robert Irwin appears to be all smiles at netball game

Robert Irwin was all smiles on Saturday as he enjoyed a game of netball at UniSC Arena on the Sunshine Coast.

The 21-year-old, fresh from a whirlwind trip to the United States, where it was confirmed he will compete on the upcoming season of Dancing With The Stars, showed no signs of jet lag as he watched the Sunshine Coast Lightning take on the Queensland Firebirds in round three of the Super Netball League.

Robert Irwin appears to be all smiles at netball game

While sporting his signature Australia Zoo khakis paired with black work boots and a Sunshine Coast Lightning scarf, Irwin cheered courtside as the Lightning secured a 64-50 victory.

Robert Irwin appears to be all smiles at netball game

According to Daily Mail, Irwin's enthusiastic support didn't go unnoticed. He celebrated the win by striding across the court, arms triumphantly raised, before flashing a two-handed wave to the packed crowd. 

Moreover, he was later seen sharing a light-hearted moment with Firebirds player Macy Gardner.

Additionally, Robert’s public appearance came just days after he was confirmed as the first celebrity contestant announced for Dancing With The Stars USA. 

His participation followed the footsteps of his sister Bindi Irwin, who famously won the competition in 2015.

King Charles would love to spend time with Archie, Lilibet video
King Charles would love to spend time with Archie, Lilibet
Joshua Jackson comapres his 'Dawson's Creek' audition to 'The Hunger Games'
Joshua Jackson comapres his 'Dawson's Creek' audition to 'The Hunger Games'
Victoria Beckham reminds David he's 'married to fashion icon' after hilarious outfit fail video
Victoria Beckham reminds David he's 'married to fashion icon' after hilarious outfit fail
Zara Larsson teases new music after 'Symphony' success: 'So excited'
Zara Larsson teases new music after 'Symphony' success: 'So excited'
Virginia Giuffre's suicide may compound Prince Andrew's situation
Virginia Giuffre's suicide may compound Prince Andrew's situation
Yanic Truesdale makes shocking confession about ‘Gilmore Girls' fame
Yanic Truesdale makes shocking confession about ‘Gilmore Girls' fame
‘Harry Potter' star Jason Isaacs says his time with franchise is almost over
‘Harry Potter' star Jason Isaacs says his time with franchise is almost over
Jeremy Clarkson drops bombshell about 'Top Gear' return
Jeremy Clarkson drops bombshell about 'Top Gear' return