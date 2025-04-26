Justin Bieber announces the passing of his grandfather in 'aching' homage

Justin Bieber confirms the death of his grandfather

Justin Bieber has announced the death of his maternal grandfather, Bruce Dale, with a heartfelt tribute.

Taking to his Instagram on Saturday, April 26, the 31-year-old Canadian singer posted an old picture of himself with his granddad.

Along with the picture, Bieber scribbled a long “aching” caption to pay homage to his Papa, reflecting on their special bond.

He wrote, "Papa , I always took all ur money lol. I remember u specifically telling me, gramma gave u an allowance of 20 dollars for the WEEK!”

The Baby crooner added, “I would always convince you to spend on snacks at the hockey game on Friday nights. Reluctantly you always gave it to me. Corn nuts, skittles, gum balls, chuck a puck, slush puppies. Shout out to the jr b referees Beatty, Fagon, Flanagan lmfao.”

He continued, “For enduring all of my grandpas heckling for all of your horrible referee calls lmfao, my grandpa wasn’t shy in letting them know that they were being pieces of shits. I can’t wait to see u again soon in heaven. Until then I know ur watching down probably still heckling Beatty or Fagon for missing that cross-check call in the corner there lmfao.”

“I will miss u. I will ache. And I’ll sit and let myself remember all of the wonderful times we’ve had,” Justin concluded.

Before concluding, it is pertinent to mention that Dale departed from life peacefully at the age of 88 on Thursday, April 24, 2025, as per the obituary.