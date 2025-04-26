 
'The Accountant 2' director promises Anna Kendrick's return in third movie

'The Accountant 2' was released on Friday, April 25, 2025, while the original movie came out in October 2016

Lifestyle News Desk
April 26, 2025

Gavin O’Connor, The Accountant 2 director, has spoken about Anna Kendrick’s return in the third movie.

For the unversed, Ben Affleck and Jon Bernthal have reprised their roles of Christian Wolff and Brax, respectively, in The Accountant 2.

However, Kendrick, who portrayed Dana Cummings in 2016’s The Accountant and sparked romance with Wolff, did not return to the second instalment, which was released on Friday, April 25, 2025.

In a talk with The New York Times, the 61-year-old American film director and screenwriter revealed that he and Bill Dubuque, screenwriter, “have had some preliminary conversations. I am personally running from another puzzle movie, which we’ve done twice now.”

O’Connor said, “One thing we’ve talked about is the idea of bringing Anna Kendrick [who plays Christian’s love interest in the first movie] back. Maybe Christian can finally get the love that he deserves.”

In addition to the director’s remarks, Affleck quipped he is “just waiting for another great script” and went on to add, “We’re hoping she still likes us,” referring to Kendrick.

“Actually, Ben, she and I have been texting. She said she’s a hundred percent in if we want,” O’Connor stated.

