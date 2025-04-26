Justin Bieber drops throwback video with grandpa hours after announcing his death

Justin Bieber drops adorable video with late grandfather

Justin Bieber has dropped a throwback video with his late grandfather.

Just hours after announcing the death of his maternal grandfather, Bruce Dale, Justin took to Instagram and posted a video clip of his grandfather.

In the short video, little Justin can be seen running towards his grandpa, who embraces him in a hug.

“I love you papa I love you and miss you forever,” the Baby crooner wrote in the caption.

Just hours before sharing the video, Justin announced the passing of his grandpa Bruce in a separate post.

He shared a picture of himself alongside his grandpa and penned an emotional note in the caption.

“Papa , I always took all ur money lol. I remember u specifically telling me, gramma gave u an allowance of 20 dollars for the WEEK!” he wrote.

The Sorry singer continued, “I would always convince you to spend on snacks at the hockey game on Friday nights. Reluctantly you always gave it to me. Corn nuts, skittles, gum balls, chuck a puck, slush puppies. Shout out to the jr b referees Beatty, Fagon, Flanagan lmfao.”

“For enduring all of my grandpas heckling for all of your horrible referee calls lmfao, my grandpa wasn’t shy in letting them know that they were being pieces of shits. I can’t wait to see u again soon in heaven. Until then I know ur watching down probably still heckling Beatty or Fagon for missing that cross-check call in the corner there lmfao.”

“I will miss u. I will ache. And I’ll sit and let myself remember all of the wonderful times we’ve had,” Justin Bieber concluded.