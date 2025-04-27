Metallica names the dream venue

Metallica reveals the venue they want to play at

Metallica just picked their dream venue, The Sphere in Las Vegas!

The Unforgiven rockers expressed that they would really enjoy staging a "crazy experience" at the futuristic venue.

This venue is known for its immersive video and audio capacities, which also features a giant wraparound LED screen.

Guitarist Kirk Hammett had a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter and stated, "Oh, heck, yeah! That’s a great example of how venues are changing. That’s using modern technology to the fullest, to really up the levels of production and entertainment, connected to AI and making it a crazy experience."

"The formats and venues just keep on coming. Ten years ago, I didn’t know we would be characters in a Fortnite game or that Apple would create VR headsets that can bring you literally right in front of the performer or the athlete. We didn’t see any of this coming,” he further mentioned.

Hammett continued, "We came up in a very traditional fashion where the platforms were albums, cassettes, CDs. You had nightclubs and theaters and arenas and stadiums. And you had radio. Then MTV showed up, and that became a different format.”

"But for decades and decades, that’s all you had. Now every decade that comes by, there are four new platforms and new venues. Even the venues themselves are changing,” the Fade to Black hitmaker added.

"We used to go out on stage with the lights still on so we can see everyone. We’d play or jam on some unrecorded song, and then, boom! The lights go off, and the show would begin. It’s a way for us to connect without playing our instruments or having a wall of sound out there...” Metallica’s Kirk Hammett stated of the mega tours he and his band have been on.

"It’s our time to do exactly that, recognise and acknowledge all the faces, the regulars who are at every single freaking show, or have been to the last six shows, or whatever it is. We use that time to acknowledge them, and they acknowledge us. 'Great to see you. You’re here at the show, right on, let’s rock out. Let’s all have fun again,’" he concluded.