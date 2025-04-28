 
Pete Davidson gets honest about his father's death

Pete Davidson shares the impact of trauma during his childhood and how he coped with it

Lifestyle News Desk
April 28, 2025

Pete Davidson gets candid about trauma & father's death

Pete Davidson lost his father at a young age, and he said on top of that, he faced struggles in childhood.

“I had a really ***** childhood and like the worst thing that ever could have happened to me, happened to me when I was seven,” he said in an interview with People while referring to his father's death during the 9/11 attack.

Despite the trauma, the SNL alum said he had connected with different people.

“At the end of the day, it’s like your family matters and your two or three friends that you have matter. Everybody else can go **** themselves. And you don’t have to put all this pressure on yourself," the 31-year-old added.

"This is sort of newer for me. But I think it kind of shows if you see me now… it’s a little different because I went through something pretty tough,” he added.

Elsewhere in the interview, Pete also made a stark admission about his self-confidence. "If you guys think I have confidence, I have been fooling everyone," he said,

The actor continued, "It's so difficult to say anything in print and not be afraid to come across the wrong way."

