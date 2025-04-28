Michael B. Jordan shares reaction to 'Sinners' major success

Michael B. Jordan addresses to fans after 'Sinners' success

Sinners has become a breakout hit for Michael B. Jordan. Box office numbers show the strong appeal of vampire films among fans.



To celebrate the feat, Michael came to Instagram to connect with fans and thank them for making his movie a hit.

"Words can’t express the gratitude that I feel for everyone and the outpour of love for our film!! it’s a crazy feeling to know how many of you have showed up and continue to support this film," he added.

"This is why we make movies and love watching movies on the big screen. It brings people together!!" the Black Panther star noted.

Similarly, Ryan Coogler, who directed the film, thanked the fans in a heartwarming letter.



"Eternal gratitude. My heart is bursting with it. I want to thank each and every one of you who bought a ticket to see Sinners. Who decided to drive to see the film in different formats," he wrote.

"Who bought popcorn and a drink, booked a sitter and carpooled, and stood in the lobby afterward and talked and made a friend. Who changed their work schedules. Who saw the film in groups," the director added.

"I believe in cinema. I believe in the theatrical experience. I believe it is a necessary pillar of society. To see your response to the film has invigorated me and many others who believe in this art form," Ryan concluded.