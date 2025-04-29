 
Inside Prince Harry's fear of becoming the Royal no one remembers

Royal expert shares Prince Harry’s silent struggle for relevance

April 29, 2025

Prince Harry worried about fading into the background of royal life, like his “disgraced” uncle, Prince Andrew, claimed an expert.

Before stepping down as a senior royal in 2020, the Duke of Sussex feared becoming “irrelevant” and felt pressure to make an impact quickly.

According to royal editor Roya Nikkah, he believed the public’s attention would soon shift to Prince George and his siblings.

Writing for The Sunday Times, she penned, "A friend of his once told me that while he was still a working royal, he harboured a Prince Andrew complex of slipping down the pecking order and becoming irrelevant."

"Harry has always been in such a rush to make an ‘impact’, because he thinks he has a limited shelf life before the public want to hear more from [Prince] George and his siblings, and he worries that after that, he’ll turn into this uncle."

The expert further clarified that the Duke of Sussex is “certainly no Andrew,” adding, “though they share a stubbornness that raises hackles in the royal fold.”

“If Charles is changing course with Andrew, he could also try giving it a go with Harry, who has let it be known that calls to 'Pa' go unanswered and he now learns about his father’s health from the newspapers."

